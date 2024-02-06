Trump 2024 is too risky for Republicans

Donald Trump is out there speaking and drawing fired-up crowds in places such as Illinois.

It's obvious that he's still the most popular figure and dominant force in the Republican Party.

But I'm worried that despite his lasting popularity among most Republicans, he's a liability to the GOP's chances to retake the White House in 2024.

The good news for Republicans is that this fall, thanks to Joe Biden, it looks like nothing is going to prevent a Red wave from flushing Democrats out of power in the House and probably in the Senate.

Trump's energetic stumping will no doubt boost the Republican rout in November.

He's been blasting Biden and the Democrats for all the obvious and correct reasons — 9% inflation, soaring gas prices, spiking crime rates, etc., etc.

But the bad news for Republicans is that Trump won't stop talking about how he was cheated in the 2020 election.

That claim may please the hard-core Trump faithful, but it is an immediate turnoff to the independents and moderate Democrats whose votes the Republican Party will need to retake the White House in 2024.

Republicans who want Trump to run in 2024 need to understand some big numbers.

We know from the 2020 election that 75 million people around the country voted for Trump and recent polls in places such as Arizona say 92% of Republicans want him to run again.

But not so fast.

Although there is a huge number of Republicans who still love Trump for who he is and what he accomplished, there's an equal or greater number of moderate Democrats and independents who hate his guts.

Their hatred of Trump is so absolute that for many Democrats and independents it trumps their anger and disappointment at Biden's 18-month string of blunders.

In fact, a recent poll found that despite Biden's serial screw-ups, 92% of Democrats would still vote for him in 2024 — but that's if he was running against Trump again.