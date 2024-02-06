Tlaib comments, though inartful, taken out of context

Granted, "celebrated" and "Holocaust" never belong in the same sentence. Realizing that, she corrected to "remember." She then went on to give her version of events, a version that has been criticized by those who say she has her "facts" wrong. I'm not here to debate that, either. That's a conversation for another day. But when one reads what she said, even if it takes a second read -- which is what rational people and the media do, right? -- it is clear she was saying the "calming feeling" comes from her ancestors' actions to "create a safe haven." If people want to criticize her for that, then criticize her for that.

The congresswoman went on to call Jewish persecution "horrific." So the accusation that those remarks are antisemitic screams political games to me.

President Trump chimed in on Twitter by writing that Rep. Tlaib "obviously has tremendous hatred of Israel and the Jewish people. Can you imagine what would happen if I ever said what she said, and says?" On the one hand, he is correct. Had he said what she said, the way she said it -- inartful, inarticulate and nearing incoherent -- he would have been slammed. Any honest person would have to admit that. On the other hand, Trump is playing the same "gotcha" game that gets played against him.

This is where we are. What we know doesn't matter; we leap on every opportunity to twist what someone says, all for political gain. Democrats are the masters of this, and Republicans are tired of playing Mr. Nice Guy, so many have started fighting fire with fire. "Give them a taste of their own medicine" -- and the president is the expert "counterpuncher." I have to believe that's what's going on here because otherwise, he didn't pay close enough attention before responding -- never a good idea. Agree or disagree with Tlaib's version of history, she was not saying the horrors of the Holocaust itself make her feel all warm and fuzzy.

I'll be accused of being a traitor to conservatives by taking this stance, but I really don't care. I refuse to be owned by either political party. They're both a hot mess. I'll call it as I see it. I didn't like it when Democrats pretended Trump, when launching his 2016 campaign, was saying that all Mexican immigrants are rapists and drug pushers; that's not what he was saying -- and honest people would admit it.

I don't like faux outrage that plays on emotions. It's ugly. It's nasty. It's dangerous. There are enough real reasons to go after a person -- policy and record, for example. When folks resort to deceit, including deceit about a badly worded paragraph, they look desperate, they lose credibility and they further alienate honest people like me who want to run as far away as possible from the farce that politics has become. Give me honest public servants any day, but I want no part of the politics of personal destruction -- not from Democrats and not from Republicans.

Call people on the carpet where it is deserved. There's enough of that to keep us busy, so we really shouldn't have time to conjure up controversies.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.