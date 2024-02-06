Think cooperation in the American economic system

I was recently reminded of a profound truth about the free market and the prices that sit at its center. Unfortunately, this truth is often overlooked by both critics of the market economy and by economists like myself. This simple truth is that the price system works thanks to and only because of a set of institutions that promote cooperation among us.

As an economist, I'm accustomed to making the case that free markets, although imperfect, are a better alternative than government intervention. It goes something like this:

The free market's price system, along with competition by sellers for customers and by consumers for good deals, play an essential role in gathering and processing the information about our economy that is dispersed among millions of buyers and sellers. The resulting prices are a measurement of how much people value goods and services.

In a well-functioning competitive market, this argument continues, these critical price "reports" tell us the most advantageous ways to use finished goods and services, intermediate goods, raw materials and -- importantly -- human time and talent, and lead entrepreneurs to produce what we want most intensely as efficiently as possible. In economics terms, prices convey information about scarcities and about wealth-creating incremental substitutions.

It's a mind-blowing system where, as French political scientist Frederic Bastiat reminded us decades ago, although no one plans it, "Paris gets fed daily."

Enter Samuel Gregg and his wonderful new book, "The Next American Economy." Gregg's case for the free market goes beyond the classic economic argument.

He writes that "the case for free markets involves rooting such an economy in what some of its most influential Founders thought should be America's political destiny; that is, a modern commercial republic." He adds that "politically, this ideal embodies the idea of a self-governing state in which the governed are regularly consulted; in which the use of the state power is limited by strong commitments to constitutionalism, the rule of law, and private property rights; and those citizens consciously embrace the specific habits and disciplines needed to sustain such a republic."