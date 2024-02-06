Thiessen: The 10 best shows I saw in 2024

As regular readers know, I am on a quest to see all my music heroes live in concert before they die, and to find new, younger performers I can enjoy for many years to come. Here are the best shows I saw and most amazing musical discoveries I made in 2024:

10. The Vindys at the Warner Theater in D.C. Who are the Vindys? I had no idea when I showed up on a hot July night to see newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. But then their opening act came onstage and stole the show. The Vindys started out as a cover band in Youngstown, Ohio, and have blossomed into one of the best new R&B acts in the country. Lead singer Jackie Popovec is a revelation, with a voice like a young Amy Winehouse. When they started playing, the audience was chatting and finding their seats, but one song in they were mesmerized — and by the end they were delivering a raucous standing ovation. See. This. Band. You’ll thank me.

9. Stevie Wonder at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. How much does this conservative columnist love Stevie Wonder? I went to a thinly veiled Kamala Harris rally to see him! The highlight of covering the DNC was seeing Wonder perform “Higher Ground,” so when he announced a 10-night tour of mainly key swing states to rally his fans for Harris, I could not stay away. Although Barack and Michelle Obama came out in Baltimore to introduce him, the night was mostly a celebration of Wonder’s music — and hearing him perform “Sir Duke,” “My Cherie Amour” and “Isn’t She Lovely” signed, sealed and delivered the oft-promised “joy” to my 2024 campaign season.

8. David Gilmour at Madison Square Garden in New York. I’m a huge Pink Floyd fan, but I refuse to see Roger Waters (a Putin-loving antisemite), and Floyd’s incredible 78-year-old guitar maestro David Gilmour rarely tours. So, when Gilmour scheduled a five-night residency at the Garden, I wasn’t going to just wish I was there. I sneaked away from Fox News election week coverage to hear him perform classics such as “Breathe (In the Air),” “Time,” “Wish You Were Here” and “Comfortably Numb” — as well as songs from his spellbinding new album “Luck and Strange,” including “Between Two Points,” performed with his daughter Romany. A once-in-a-lifetime experience.

7. Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra at Capital One Arena in D.C. He shuffled stiffly across the stage, but 76-year-old Lynne’s guitar was undiminished by age on his incredible farewell tour. Hearing such beloved ELO classics as “Evil Woman,” “Strange Magic” and “Mr. Blue Sky” live one last time was both beautiful and bittersweet.

6. Smoove & Turrell at the Forge in London. You know you’re in for a magical night when music legend Paul Weller walks into a small Camden club, sits at the table next to you, and takes out his iPhone to start filming the band. Smoove & Turrell hail from Newcastle, England, and describe their music as “Northern Coal Funk” — a fusion of funk, soul, hip-hop and electronica. John Turrell’s voice is smooth as silk. Best known for “Slow Down” (which reached No. 1 on the iTunes Soul chart) they mostly tour Britain. It’s time for them to cross the pond for some U.S. shows. They gave one of the best live performances I’ve ever seen.