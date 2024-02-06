There's something special about middle America

The following column originally appeared in B Magazine, a regional publication covering business in Southeast Missouri. Stories from the magazine will publish on semissourian.com in the coming days.

Finishing my MBA at Southeast Missouri State University 10 years ago, I knew this area is where I wanted to live and work. It's home. My parents are here and extended family remains in the area. I had years of relationships built up and was plugged into the community, including my local church.

I've heard people say they appreciated this area more after living elsewhere. There's a lot of truth to that -- and for many reasons.

In this edition of B Magazine, we spoke with some folks who have put down roots here because of family. There are many people in the area because work brought them here. For years, that meant health care jobs with Saint Francis Healthcare, SoutheastHEALTH or one of the other medical providers. Procter & Gamble also played a role with Cape Girardeau being a key plant site in the global company. Southeast Missouri State University similarly attracted individuals not previously from the area. All these things have helped Cape Girardeau and Jackson grow while maintaining the good parts of living in a small town.