There never was a Republican death cult

Washington, D.C., is now the epicenter of the pandemic.

As of Dec. 23, it had 158 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, a 541% growth in cases over the last two weeks. This was much more than Alabama, Mississippi or South Carolina, all of which had cases in the 20s or below per 100,000.

Is this because D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cares less about controlling the virus than the governors of those three Southern states? No, if anything she's been overly zealous. It's just that the omicron surge has hit at a time when the winter season means that places like D.C. -- and especially the Northeast -- are particularly susceptible.

Other jurisdictions that have seen big increases include Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey and Illinois.

The omicron wave should finally put paid to the perfervid fantasy, a staple of center-left thinking, that the coronavirus is somehow primarily a red state phenomenon, fueled by Republican recklessness and heartlessness.

It's been obvious for a long time that there's an enormous seasonal element to COVID-19 and that the virus itself has the most influence on the patterns of its spread and severity. The South got slammed last summer by the hard-hitting delta surge and now omicron -- which, hopefully, will be milder -- is roaring through blue states.

Of course, this context doesn't make for a useful political narrative, so the media and the left have ignored it in a hunt for cartoon villains. Last August, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his state's surge and unfavorably compared it to low numbers in New York. Of course, at other junctures of the pandemic he easily could have done the opposite.