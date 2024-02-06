The U.N. speech far-left liberals wanted Trump to give

President Trump delivered his first address to the United Nations General Assembly last Tuesday. While it received a plethora of praise, some far-left liberals were livid. How dare the president speak so strongly, utter “America first” and specifically call out North Korea? They would rather he had delivered a milquetoast message apologizing for our past, promising evil regimes our patience and denying our nation’s prowess. They are one administration too late for that speech, however. If they had their way, this is the speech Trump would have given:
“It is my honor to stand here in New York, my home city, to represent the American people and to address the people of the world.
“The United States has fared well since Election Day last year — the historical stock market increase; the low unemployment, the lowest it has been in 16 years; companies returning, causing job growth — so many positive things. We are grateful for the progress, but on behalf of the United States, if this success makes you uncomfortable, I apologize.
“Upon deep thought and consultation with trusted advisers, I am reconsidering providing our military with the resources it needs. Is it really important for the United States to have the strongest military in the world? I thought about spending almost $700 billion on our military and defense, but I may nix the idea. ‘Peace through strength’ was a cute slogan in its day, but these days, it is better to be friendly and submissive to rogue regimes that bully others.
“The United States has been the biggest bully. We are changing that now. There is, therefore, no need to pursue having the strongest military ever, even though we, admittedly, face serious dangers. Most of it is our fault, and we apologize, but we find ourselves in this position and must determine where to go from here.
“We must bind together with diverse countries. That’s what the U.N. is for. Of course, we respect nations as sovereign, for the U.S., too, is sovereign. We are not exceptional in any way, however. It is not our goal to put our people, our way of life or our safety first. I do not seek to put America first. We are observing the 230th anniversary of our Constitution, the oldest constitution still in use — which is part of our problem. It is archaic. It was written by white men. It is xenophobic. So do not expect this president to espouse America first. That’s rude — bigly and big league — whichever you choose to believe I say. You all should put your countries first, though: Protect your people, secure your borders, enforce your rule of law, but America is going in a different direction.
“American citizens have defended our freedom and the freedom of many nations in this hall. We have been devoted to you. We vow continued devotion to you and to honorable principles, especially to being nice.
“To that end, we devote ourselves to peace at all costs. We devote ourselves to being warm and fuzzy with North Korea. We will submit to Righteous Man Kim Jong-un. He is flexing his muscles, but we will look the other way. We will play nice with him because that will change his heart. He can threaten us and our allies; it’s OK. North Korea has starved its own people, has tortured, killed and oppressed millions. We will allow that nation to do what it will and to come closer to destroying the United States. It would be wrong to forcefully warn Kim that we will defend ourselves. Let North Korea acquire nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that threaten the entire world. It is better to ignore. The United States is capable of taking on this threat and completely destroying North Korea, but that would not be nice, and we want to be nice.
“Iran is another threat — supporting terrorism and threatening America and Israel. But let us trust that it will abide by the nuclear deal. It has violated it many times, but it was unintentional, I’m sure. We have to learn to trust. The United States must trust, and the nations of this assembly must trust also. Remember, when Iran chants, “Death to America,” it does not really mean it.
“Bashar al-Assad in Syria has used chemical weapons against his own citizens, including children; that, I can tell you. That is no reason for drawing a red line, however.
“How dare we stand up against the evil in North Korea, Iran, Syria and other dangers to life and liberty? We need a great awakening of nations to do what is right, to accept that evil exists instead of defending ourselves.
“Let this be our mission and message to the globe: We will not fight together or make a stand for peace, for liberty, for equity, for kindred, for humanity, or for the God who made us all — if you choose to believe in Him. If you do not believe in Him, that’s fine, too. No, we will not fight. We will acquiesce and play nice.
“May God — again, if you choose to believe in Him — bless you, the world’s nations and the United States of America, but not especially the United States because…well, that would be rude and unfair.”