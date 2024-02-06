The true gift of Christmas

Christmas is a season, not just a day. And it only begins on Dec. 25. The Rockefeller Center tree and elves on shelves and all the rest can be deceiving. We were merely preparing for Christmas, and are now celebrating it, at least until the Epiphany. Others will celebrate until the feast of the Presentation in early February. It's a season that renews Christians' faith and hope, and reminds them of their capacity for joy.

"There is no reason to lose heart or give up and be depressed," Jesuit priest Alfred Delp wrote from a Nazi prison cell in 1944. (I quote from the collection "Advent of the Heart: Seasonal Sermons and Prison Writings, 1941-1944" from Ignatius Press.) "Instead this is a time for confidence and for tirelessly calling on God. We must unite ourselves with God against our distress."

Delp writes that because of Christmas "[M]an is no longer alone." Because of Christmas, he writes: "Now there is no more night without light, no prison cell without genuine conversation, no solitary mountain path or dangerous ravine without accompaniment and guidance."

Delp was known for his clear and bold preaching, but his words were lent additional authority because he knew that the Christmas on which he wrote them could be his last, as he was facing execution by the Nazis. (He was tried and hung for treason in February of 1945.) His only hope was that everything he believed as a Christian was true and more powerful than any evil force on Earth.

One of modern society's downfalls is its need to avoid suffering. But suffering is unavoidable, it's built into the very fabric of life. And, if we let it, it's there to teach us something. Christmas comes to us annually to remind us of not only something more, but Someone more, whose example, no small part of which involves suffering, gives all the rest meaning.