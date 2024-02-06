The tarnishing of the Golden State

The State of California has declared that it wants to be a "sanctuary" for abortion. The Golden State powers-that-be have assembled the California Future of Abortion Council (FAB) to make that wish a reality. Someone should have checked the acronym. What's fab about it? It's fabulously devoid of the moral sense that Bill Clinton's "safe, legal and rare" language at least acknowledged. Not that long ago, Democratic advocates of abortion did not celebrate the life-ending procedure, at least in public. Not so much anymore.

One of FAB's priorities is to "meaningfully address misinformation and disinformation and ensure that access to medically accurate, culturally relevant and inclusive education about abortion and access to care is widely and equitably available."

Would that instead we prioritized informed consent -- that a pregnant woman or girl knows what her options are besides abortion. We've gotten to a point in our culture where abortion often appears to be preferred -- by medicine, education, law and families. Women deserve better than abortion; the pro-life cause knows this. President Joe Biden, who was once pro-life, should be wiser than the most radical elements of his party. Instead, he is joining in their rampage on innocence and innocents.

Outside the Supreme Court the day the Mississippi abortion case was argued, mothers told stories of the extraordinary things they were capable of after giving birth. Pregnancy isn't the end of dreams, but the beginning of new ones, with the hope of new life and creation.