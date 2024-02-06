The surprising, uplifting truth about inequality

Today's hyperpartisan and frequently negative news cycle ignores one significant and uplifting story: the precipitous decline of global inequality. It's a subject that deserves our attention, for it reveals the power of markets, trade and human ingenuity to lift up societies.

For decades, critics of globalization lamented the chasm that trade and a growing economic interdependence among nations would ostensibly create between the rich and the poor. In the last few decades, however, we've witnessed a clear reduction in global inequality quite contrary to the doomsayers' old predictions. Emerging economies — many of which were once considered backwaters destined to languish — have taken giant leaps forward by joining the global economy. Millions of people have been raised from abject poverty and wealth disparities have narrowed.

Consider India and even Communist-led China. Despite some recent problems due mostly to renewed authoritarianism, in the last few decades these economies have shifted from being insulated and stagnant to relatively open and dynamic participants in global commerce. By embracing markets and reducing bureaucratic encumbrances, they've catalyzed an economic renaissance. The World Bank's data underscores this transformation, highlighting that in China, over 800 million people have been liberated from the clutches of poverty since 1980. In India, that number sits at 415 million people since 2005.

However, focusing solely on income trends can sometimes blur stories of resilience and progress. Cato Institute scholar Chelsea Follett and George Mason University economist Vincent Geloso developed the Inequality of Human Progress Index to better illuminate examples of how humans are flourishing. The index measures relative gaps in international inequality across a greater number of dimensions than those that focus on simple material well-being.

These dimensions include life span, infant mortality, adequate nutrition, environmental quality, access to opportunity (measured by education), access to information (measured by internet access) and political freedom. Each are critically important living standards that measures of monetary income might not fully reflect. Finally, the index gives more weight to things that are harder to achieve — like the feat of increasing life expectancy from 70 to 80 compared to the first step of increasing it from 20 to 30.

By measuring the degree to which people share in these improvements of welfare, Geloso and Follett's new index captures in much broader terms what most of us have in mind when we speak of human progress.