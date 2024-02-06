All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionApril 26, 2017

The storyline of the left

Rachel Maddow, the darling of the left, opened my eyes last week with her spot-on analysis of the riots in Venezuela. Despite the fact that Venezuela has experienced social and economic unrest for years, Maddow blames President Trump for the upheaval now underway there...

Mike Jensen avatar
Mike Jensen

Rachel Maddow, the darling of the left, opened my eyes last week with her spot-on analysis of the riots in Venezuela.

Despite the fact that Venezuela has experienced social and economic unrest for years, Maddow blames President Trump for the upheaval now underway there.

To be fair, Maddow's television network later offered a half-hearted correction to her bizarre rambling. But the seeds of doubt and conspiracy were planted. Her job was done.

Short on facts and substance, the left has clearly adopted the mantra that Trump is the root cause of any and all actions the left deems unacceptable.

The game plan is crystal clear. Blame, blame, blame and diminish this new administration. And then for good measure, throw in the word impeachment.

If memory serves me correctly, the Democrats for years heaped the blame for any unpleasant news on George W. Bush. Any downturn during the early Obama years was Bush's fault to the point that "Bush's fault" became a comic's punchline.

The Dems rode the Bush's fault horse for four years. Of course, that eventually lost steam.

With the partisan drone of impeachment and the constant obstruction, the left has decided that polarization is their only shot at slowing the return of conservative values and policies.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Maddow and her ilk care little for facts. Their utter lack of acceptance over the presidential election outcome continues to drive them off the cliff of delusion.

By adopting this approach, the Dems are slowly painting themselves into a corner.

When Trump's policies bear fruit for the American public -- lower taxes, lower health care costs, more and better jobs -- the Democrats and their media comrades will continue to push a narrative that will ring hollow with most Americans.

The left needs to learn that the loudest voices don't always win arguments.

For those keeping score, remember the following.

Deportations are up, illegal immigration is down, business is investing in American workers again, billions of dollars have been saved through deregulations, two job-producing pipeline projects have been approved, tax cuts and health care overhaul are on the horizon and we have a new Supreme Court justice.

Despite the fact that America has regained a spine, the left's narrative fails to match reality.

This toxic storyline from the left ignores progress at the expense of a coordinated effort to malign and denigrate accomplishments that should be celebrated.

Michael Jensen is the publisher of the Standard Democrat in Sikeston, Missouri.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 3
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump tariffs, Biden pardons...
OpinionDec. 3
De Rugy: A season of self-reflection is here. Will Congress ...
OpinionDec. 3
Lowry: The intellectual collapse of DEI
OpinionDec. 3
Prayer 12-3-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: A reminder that kindness still matters
OpinionDec. 2
Speak Out: A reminder that kindness still matters
Hanson: Universities have a 2025 rendezvous with reality
OpinionDec. 2
Hanson: Universities have a 2025 rendezvous with reality
Prayer 12-2-24
OpinionDec. 2
Prayer 12-2-24
Our Opinion: Community collaboration brings Jackson's street hockey dream to life
OpinionDec. 1
Our Opinion: Community collaboration brings Jackson's street hockey dream to life
Lowry: Mass deportation is an appropriate response to mass illegal immigration
OpinionNov. 30
Lowry: Mass deportation is an appropriate response to mass illegal immigration
Parker: To get rid of woke, understand how it got started
OpinionNov. 30
Parker: To get rid of woke, understand how it got started
Prayer 11-30-24
OpinionNov. 30
Prayer 11-30-24
Losing trust in leaders
OpinionNov. 30
Losing trust in leaders
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy