The storyline of the left

Rachel Maddow, the darling of the left, opened my eyes last week with her spot-on analysis of the riots in Venezuela.

Despite the fact that Venezuela has experienced social and economic unrest for years, Maddow blames President Trump for the upheaval now underway there.

To be fair, Maddow's television network later offered a half-hearted correction to her bizarre rambling. But the seeds of doubt and conspiracy were planted. Her job was done.

Short on facts and substance, the left has clearly adopted the mantra that Trump is the root cause of any and all actions the left deems unacceptable.

The game plan is crystal clear. Blame, blame, blame and diminish this new administration. And then for good measure, throw in the word impeachment.

If memory serves me correctly, the Democrats for years heaped the blame for any unpleasant news on George W. Bush. Any downturn during the early Obama years was Bush's fault to the point that "Bush's fault" became a comic's punchline.

The Dems rode the Bush's fault horse for four years. Of course, that eventually lost steam.

With the partisan drone of impeachment and the constant obstruction, the left has decided that polarization is their only shot at slowing the return of conservative values and policies.