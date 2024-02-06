The spirit of freedom

"He has to get a life."

I've cleaned up the actual quote for family newspapers. Disdain would be a kind word to describe the feelings people had for a protester who recently livestreamed his time outside a Manhattan Planned Parenthood clinic. A few people crashed his video to let his social media followers know what a loser they think he is.

The man walking around talking about the murder of the unborn isn't my style out there, but at least he wasn't pretending there was nothing grave happening on that particular block. The voiceless unborn should be prayed for, alongside their mothers and everyone wrapped up in the culture of death. The ridicule that passersby resort to cannot mask this pain, and it's a poor substitute for compassion.

I'm sorry that the young women I saw walking into Planned Parenthood didn't value the lives in their wombs. I'm sorry that churches and the pro-life movement haven't been able to get the word out to every single girl and boy, woman and man, about how loved they are and about the resources available to them; resources that would make abortion unnecessary.

Around Independence Day, I often think of National Review magazine's late founder, William F. Buckley Jr., and a short talk he gave in 1979. He talked about how in the Soviet Union, at the time, there was "an infinitely long list of that which one is forbidden to do." He added that in China, meanwhile: "One may do nothing -- except those things which one is explicitly permitted to do." And yet, the Constitution of the United States, he said, "and in particular the Bill of Rights, is essentially a list of prohibitions: but it is a list of things that the government cannot do to the people. What a huge distinction: a majestic distinction."