The secretary of transportation who couldn’t

Rarely has a cabinet secretary done so little with such vast resources.

On the CBS show "Face the Nation," Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg had to defend the Biden administration’s woeful record of building new electric-vehicle charging stations that are key to unlocking its hoped-for EV nirvana.

Host Margaret Brennan asked how it could be that, with $7.5 billion allocated for this purpose two years ago, the administration has managed to build eight. Not eight thousand, or even eighty. Eight.

Buttigieg said that President Joe Biden plans on building 500,000 chargers by the end of the decade, and — implying this is some sort of an accomplishment — "the very first handful of chargers are now already being physically built."

It’s true that eight is better than zero, and the administration is now only 499,992 chargers away from its goal rather than 500,000 away.

At this rate, though, the Emperor Hadrian wouldn’t have finished his wall prior to the fall of the Western Roman Empire, and we’d still be constructing the Hoover Dam to this day.

The administration that made "Build Back Better" the catchphrase of its economic agenda turns out not to be any good at building.

Surely, the pace of the construction of charging stations will pick up, but the slowness out of the gate is a symptom of the folly of attempting to force a radical change in vehicular transportation via government fait.

Buttigieg insists that "the EV revolution will happen with or without us," yet it’s off to a sputtering start. It’s less a revolution than a shift in consumer preferences at the margins, especially at the high end of the market among people who can afford to make their second or third car an electric vehicle.