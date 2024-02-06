The rising tide of faith in America

This time of year is full of graduation ceremonies. Southeast Missouri State University held its two commencement ceremonies last weekend and area high schools have conferred diplomas to their graduates.
Most commencement speeches include some version of the same message: Congratulations on the accomplishment. Embrace a life of learning. Thank those who helped make it possible. All are appropriate statements. But for any graduate there is some level of concern as he or she heads into the next chapter of life.
For those entering the job market, it's a concern about short-term employment. Grads seeking additional education hope their efforts will lead to higher compensation in future work.
I remember when I finished my undergraduate degree in 2008 at Southeast Missouri State University. It was not a great time to enter the job market. Unemployment was high. Businesses were hit hard. That led, in part, to my decision to pursue a master's degree.
I'm sure others have felt the same way. And so it's nice to hear a speech filled with optimism as the Class of 2018 enters the workforce.
Optimism was the overarching theme of Vice President Mike Pence's address May 12 at Hillsdale College.
"You'll be glad to know the America that awaits your energies and ambitions is experiencing a new era of opportunity and optimism," Pence said to a round of applause. "You are beginning your careers at a time of a growing American economy and restored American stature at home and abroad. And I can personally attest, from my travels across this nation, faith in America is rising once again.
"On the world stage, you've seen America embracing our role as leader of the free world -- with action just this week on Iran, North Korea. And Monday, America will lead the world again when we open our new American Embassy in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel.
"Here at home, businesses large and small are growing again. More than 3.1 million new jobs in the last 15 months, unemployment is at a 17-year low. And the best news for all of you new graduates is that there's more job openings in America today than ever before in our nation's history.
"And let me say it's no accident or coincidence. Faith in America is rising again because President Trump and our entire administration have been advancing the very principles that you learned here in the halls at Hillsdale College -- the principles that have always been the source of America's greatness and strength."
It's not only Pence sharing this hopeful message.
Economist Stephen Moore wrote on May 7 for The Hill that the country's financial surge is traced to the Trump administration's free-market policies.
"It's not just the 3.9 percent unemployment rate that is worth celebrating," Moore wrote. "The growth rate of the economy over the last four quarters was just under 3 percent, a level that almost all liberal economists said was impossible to achieve and yet with Donald Trump after one year in office, here we are. In just more than one year in the White House, he has achieved a growth rate that is higher than Obama was able to achieve in eight years."
This is the crux of the matter. It's not only that the unemployment rate has hit a significant low. Our economy that previously was so stagnant is growing thanks to President Trump's free-market approach.
Rising faith doesn't begin or end with economic success. Faith in God is central to our country's founding, and it's a "wellspring of hope for millions," Pence said.
"Religion in America isn't receding. It's just the opposite. Faith is gaining new life across America every day. And for my part, I've long believed that nothing is more important to the future of this nation."
In closing, Pence quoted a line from Winston Churchill's speech in 1941 to Congress: "Some great purpose and design is being worked out here below, of which we have the honor to be faithful servants."
Congratulations to the Class of 2018. May your faith in America's greatness be strong, but more importantly, may your faith in the Creator guide your path forward now and throughout your lives.
The Holy Bible says it this way: "Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you." (Deuteronomy 31:6)
Lucas Presson is the assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.