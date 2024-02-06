The reality behind abortion

"I felt like a fireman in hell. I couldn't put out all the fires." That's a quote from Steven Massof, an employee of Dr. Kermit Gosnell, a Philadelphia abortionist. Massof was operating illegally as a doctor in Gosnell's clinic. At Gosnell's trial, Massof testified to the horrors that played out in Gosnell's clinic, where women were overmedicated for late-term abortions. Babies were born alive, necks were snipped and women died there. It was, in fact, a hellish scene.

I revisit the 2013 trial because of the remarkable timeliness of a play in New York City called "Oh Gosnell: The Truth About Abortion." The title is a response to another abortion play currently showing in New York, "Oh God, A Show About Abortion," from one of the writers of the Amazon series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Amazon just announced it will pay some travel expenses for its employees who need to go out-of-state to receive an abortion.

"Oh Gosnell" is based entirely on the Gosnell grand jury report and trial. It's a difficult but necessary hour.

The Gosnell case is one of criminal extremes (Gosnell is currently serving three life sentences for his crimes), but it's the logical conclusion of a culture that has accepted that severing the bond between a mother and a child is just another aspect of health care. When a child is wanted, there are sonograms on refrigerators and Facebook posts. If the child comes at an inconvenient time, we pretend there is no child. We pretend there is just a woman's body and her choice. But her body knows otherwise.