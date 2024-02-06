The real Biden presidency emerges

Not too long ago, supporters imagined Joe Biden might be the next LBJ, and perhaps they were right — just not how they thought.

Biden bears no resemblance to the Lyndon B. Johnson who entered office after the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963 with a 75% approval rating and over the next couple of years passed a raft of historic legislation. No, if there’s any comparison it is to the LBJ who by 1967 had seen his approval rating dip underwater in a deeply riven country.

After a lot of happy talk over the past half year, the real Biden presidency has emerged. It is not a colossus bestriding the political universe, rather a middling administration, at best, that will have trouble imposing its will even on its own party in Congress.

Biden was always fundamentally a default president, elected in opposition to Donald Trump and initially buoyed by the contrast to his outlandish predecessor.

Now, he’s lost his foil in Trump, who is still issuing harsh and thunderous news releases but isn’t driving every news cycle or occasioning mass protests in the streets.

The best case for Biden was he could ride in the slipstream of good economic growth and a receding pandemic.

Instead, the labor market is still rocky, and the delta variant has surged, leading to headlines about overstretched health care systems most people assumed we’d left behind in the spring of 2020.

On top of this, Biden made the first major, historic decision of his presidency, and completely botched it. The White House may tell itself his withdrawal from Afghanistan will come to seem farsighted, and it’s possible the harmful political effect will wear off over time.