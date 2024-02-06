The race to race-bait

My desire to honor the peaceful transfer of power on January 20 led me to put off this topic until this week, but I was compelled to return to it. The Martin Luther King Jr. bust debacle both angers and concerns me. The false report by TIME magazine political reporter Zeke Miller on Inauguration Day that President Trump had removed the bust was not the "mistake" some have labeled it. It was willful and despicable -- but not at all surprising.

Miller took to Twitter to announce that the MLK bust, which has been in the White House Oval Office since 2009, was gone -- removed by the new President. Of course, a hungry media gobbled up the "news" and raced to report it, as well. Shortly thereafter, Miller had to eat crow, correct his report, and send out Twitter apologies. Apparently, someone had been standing in front of the bust and blocked Miller's view. White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted a photograph of Dr. King's image, right there where it had always been.

And people wonder why Trump won't get rid of his Twitter account.

While some have condemned Miller and declared him a liar, others have offered excuses for him, emphasizing that he apologized to Spicer. That should count for something, right? Can't we just let it go? Nothing to see here. Wrong. We see plenty. I, too, defend Miller against the accusation that he lied. He did not lie; I'll concede that. He believed what he tweeted was true -- and I believe he wanted to believe it, that it made him giddy with delight, as it made other journalists who saw the report and rushed to spread it.

Why did Miller race to send the tweet, without even taking the time to tilt his neck slightly to see around someone standing in front of it? The answer is obvious to every intellectually honest person. This was the opportunity to advance the narrative Democrats love to advance: Republican Donald Trump is a racist, and no sooner had he moved into the White House than he sought to banish the black civil rights leader's presence.

So no, it wasn't a lie, but it wasn't a mistake, either. My main beef, therefore, is not so much what Miller did, but the reason he did it, and I'm not heartened by what he said -- meaning his apology.