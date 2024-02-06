The Queen and I

Some people over here in the former Colonies are complaining about all the heavy media coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Not me.

I like watching history in real time, even if it's coming by satellite from half a world away.

I also enjoy seeing all the official pomp and ceremony surrounding the long and loving goodbye that the queen is getting from 99.9% of her British subjects.

I'm a devout small-r republican, not a monarchist.

But whether you love the British form of government or hate it for being a relic of a primitive political age, Queen Elizabeth deserves her gigantic send-off and every second of the media attention she'll get until her state funeral today.

She was a major historical figure of our time — an essentially symbolic but politically important leader of her country and its shrinking Commonwealth.

Everyone but a few leftist cranks agrees she did her job with great wisdom, dignity and grace for seven decades.

As former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, " ... We understand the vital role she played, selflessly and calmly embodying the continuity and unity of our country."

It's really shocking when you realize just how long Queen Elizabeth was a superstar on the world stage.

When she began her reign in 1952, historic tough guys like Churchill, Stalin and Truman were still in charge.

She lived for 96 years and ruled for 70 in a monarchy more than 1,000 years old; our country is only 256 years old.

Thanks to my lucky life, I met Queen Elizabeth in LA in 1983 when she attended a dinner at 20th Century Fox studios.