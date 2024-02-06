The power and potential of women

COLUMBUS, Ohio

On the Feast of St. Catherine of Siena, the 14th-century saint, I was surrounded by Dominican friars, priests who have dedicated their lives to God. Remembering her, we sang: "No earthy pleasure, bodily adornment, nor fleshly beauty, satisfied your longing; every enticement to a life unholy, always avoiding."

One of the remarkable things about Catherine, which may be lost on many, is that she wasn't a religious sister. She was a laywoman who found true joy by seeing her life as a gift from God to give back to Him, every day. She realized that true freedom lies in obedience to God's will. Humble perseverance was her way, encouraging people of all states of life -- and even a pope.

The friars offered me a little window into their lives, as they prayed vespers in their priory chapel -- just yards from St. Patrick's parish church, where there is a shrine to St. Margaret of Castello, a newly canonized saint. She was born blind in the late 13th century, with a severe spinal curvature. Her noble parents were horrified by her disabilities and believed it would have been better had she never been born. Margaret spent years of her childhood locked away in the house chapel so she could not be seen. Being near the most sacred part of the house, the suffering made her contemplative. Ultimately abandoned by her parents, she would become a beggar, but then was taken in by some locals filled with a spirit of charity. She grew up to challenge those who considered themselves holy and served the outcasts -- people discarded by society, as she was.

My time at St. Patrick's coincided with some online discussion of an article from the Religion News Service about barring women from church leadership roles. It began: "Going to church is generally touted as good for the soul. But there is also evidence church attendance can be good for your health -- unless, that is, you are a woman at a church that bars women from preaching or other leadership roles."