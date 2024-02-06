The other side of surrogacy

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted a photo from a hospital bed in August 2021. He and his husband, Chasten, were fully dressed, holding their new twins. The human response is to wish them all the best. At the same time, it can't be forgotten that there is someone missing from the photo. We, as a culture, can't erase the birth mother. And yet we do.

Around Thanksgiving, a minor controversy arose in conservative circles. Commentator Guy Benson, who is in a same-sex marriage, similarly announced the birth of a child. Buttigieg, as far as I know, never made clear if his twins were adopted or from a surrogate. Benson, on the other hand, was open about surrogacy. He made an announcement on social media, and, in response, received congratulations and an avalanche of questions about the morality of surrogacy.

Social media is probably the worst place to have such a debate, unfortunately. But such announcements should give us pause. Is it right to make babies by all means available to us? Especially when we have children in foster care in the United States?

It's not a judgment on couples who have chosen surrogacy to ask these questions; it's just good moral sense as our medical abilities become more advanced.

Pope Francis recently spoke against surrogacy, surprising many. But his stance shouldn't come as a shock: He has consistently opposed attacks on innocent human life and been intent on lifting up women and mothers.