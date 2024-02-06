The mysticism of real change

Speaking of Roe and the Supreme Court decision that overturned it in June: Politics is the absolute worst place to talk about abortion, in so many ways. So much of the debate falls upon women's lives like salt into open wounds.

Women are so much more resilient and amazing than abortion gives them credit for. When Rihanna unveiled her special guest at the Super Bowl halftime show this year -- her unborn child -- she made a cultural contribution that many a pro-lifer couldn't help but cheer. I have no doubt that Rihanna and I disagree on much, but not about motherhood. She has talked about its life-changing power. There's a mysticism about that.

In the Catholic tradition, the Catechism describes mysticism as the journey to an "ever more intimate union with Christ." The Christian is called to continuing "spiritual progress." That's why we need an Ash Wednesday and a Lent every year, to reconsider who we are and where we are on that journey, in relationship to God.

Politics today cannot claim to manifest any kind of maturity, spiritual or otherwise. Politics has a bipartisan way of using and abusing religion to manipulate people. What if we didn't think about who we are going to support in the next presidential election and who we consider our political enemies for 40 days this year, whatever we believe about God?

None of us created ourselves, whatever we might do to change or reinvent ourselves. All of us have people who got us where we are, for good or for ill. What are we grateful for? What have we learned? How can we make a more fruitful contribution to the people and community around us? How can we grow in virtue? That's what we really need, a revolution of virtue. And it's not going to take a national leader to do that, but decisions we make individually in our lives today, tomorrow and the day after that, for as long as we have on Earth. That's not a political platform. But it is life-giving and capable of bringing about revolutionary changes.

In New York City right now, a dozen Catholic schools recently announced that they are closing at the end of the current school year. I have deeply personal ties to two of them. What more can we do to make sure that children are nourished in the fundamentals? Sex-abuse lawsuits, people moving out of the city and men and women raised Catholic not going to church anymore all play a role. But I know I could have done more to support my grade school, which is one of the institutions closing.

What do we cherish? Taking time to reflect on this will help us grow in mysticism and change the world we are so obsessively reading about on our screens.

