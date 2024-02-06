All sections
OpinionJune 15, 2017

The meaning of Flag Day

On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution creating a national flag. This resolution states the design of that flag, including the colors to be used. The resolution states the flag will "be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation." That constellation was honored when the U.S. Navy named one of its first six warships the USS Constellation...

Jack Dragoni avatar
Jack Dragoni

On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution creating a national flag. This resolution states the design of that flag, including the colors to be used. The resolution states the flag will "be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation." That constellation was honored when the U.S. Navy named one of its first six warships the USS Constellation.

The constellation of white stars on a blue field has been modified as stars were added to represent new states when they became part of the United States.

President Woodrow Wilson called for June 14 to be a national celebration in honor of the flag, but it was not until 1949 that June 14 officially would become Flag Day. There are few celebrations honoring our flag, and the day passes with most unaware that Flag Day had passed.

We know that all government facilities have a flag erected, but it is easy to forget other uses of the flag. It is draped over the coffins of military members and veterans. When the flag is used thus, it is folded with great care and in a proscribed manner. It then is presented to the deceased's next of kin, and it is saluted after presentation.

It is always surprising how many U.S. flags suddenly appear after a disaster such as a tornado, hurricane or flood. It is an announcement in the midst of destruction those people have survived and are ready to move on. They have not been defeated and have not surrendered because of their losses. June 14 is Flag Day, but the U.S. flag always is a symbol of who we are as a people.

Jack Dragoni attended Boston College and served in the U.S. Army in Berlin and Vietnam. He lives in Chaffee, Missouri.

