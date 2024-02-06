The meaning of Flag Day

On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution creating a national flag. This resolution states the design of that flag, including the colors to be used. The resolution states the flag will "be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation." That constellation was honored when the U.S. Navy named one of its first six warships the USS Constellation.

The constellation of white stars on a blue field has been modified as stars were added to represent new states when they became part of the United States.

President Woodrow Wilson called for June 14 to be a national celebration in honor of the flag, but it was not until 1949 that June 14 officially would become Flag Day. There are few celebrations honoring our flag, and the day passes with most unaware that Flag Day had passed.