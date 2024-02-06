The life, death of Charles Manson

I was a college senior in the summer of 1969.

To many, this was one of the more fascinating and fast-changing times in American history.

The nation was embroiled in the Vietnam war; we had witnessed as a nation the assassinations of some of the most prominent and promising leaders in our history; and the civil-rights movement was front and center.

And then came Aug. 9, when Americans awoke to the news of the unbelievable slaughter of a movie star in a quiet California mansion.

It wasn't long before the name Charles Manson would enter the American dialogue unlike any perhaps before him.

In a span of just 24 hours, seven people were butchered in a mysterious murder rampage that created the most bizarre headlines in memory and put the nation on edge.

It could well be argued these unfathomable atrocities effectively brought an end to the iconic 1960s.

Manson died this past weekend at the age of 83, having spent his lifetime in a California prison.

Few names in American history conjure the feeling of pure evil as does Charles Manson.

Even today, it is virtually impossible to imagine how this small uneducated, unskilled petty criminal could convince a group of young followers to commit the murders.

And yet he did.