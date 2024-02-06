The liberal elites don't understand middle America

Bill Maher, the progressive elitist pseudo-comedian and leftist political pundit, thinks middle America wants to be just like him.
On his Real Time monologue last week, Maher took aim at red state conservatives with an elitist view that unmasks what the left truly thinks of flyover state Americans.
And those arrogant, belittling portrayals provide a glimpse into the split currently underway in this nation.
"There are two Americas and it seems like one is where all the cool jobs are, where people drive Teslas and eat artisanal ice cream. We have orchestras and theater districts and world-class shopping. We have Chef Wolfgang Puck, they have Chef Boyardee.
Our roofs have solar panels. Theirs have last year's Christmas lights."
Maher opined that red state voters don't hate urban dwellers, "they want to be us."
Maher and his ilk -- many of whom are running for president under the Democratic banner -- know nothing about red state residents.
If Maher somehow thinks we rural folk would trade our pastoral lives for the urban sprawl, he knows nothing.
Bill, get it in your pointy little head, we have no desire whatsoever to be like you. Blue state America may have once been a nice place to visit but we have no yearning to live there.
And given the increase in urban crime, we honestly no longer have much interest in visiting there.
It's interesting that Maher does not mention the mass exodus from his beloved urban centers. He fails to mention the dismal public school systems, the high taxes or the decaying infrastructure that has become urban America.
The sad little comic thinks we red staters are jealous of the urban elite.
Here's the bottom line. We neither want to be like you, live like you and more importantly, think like you.
Maher can and should live in the urban cesspools of New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. His values are their values.
Maher's view of America is a sad reflection of today's progressive culture. He has utter disdain for those with whom he disagrees. He has no interest in understanding middle America. He wants us eliminated.
No, Billy boy, we have no interest in being like you. We are not jealous of your opulent lifestyle. In fact, we often wonder how you and your progressive friends cannot understand that life outside of your urban meccas is peaceful and serene and far removed from those petty objects you worship.
While Maher and his band of fellow travelers are dodging bullets and fighting traffic, I'll take my Ford F-150 to the Dairy Queen after my Chef Boyardee dinner.
Michael Jensen is the publisher of the Standard Democrat in Sikeston, Missouri.