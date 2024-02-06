The liberal elites don't understand middle America

Bill Maher, the progressive elitist pseudo-comedian and leftist political pundit, thinks middle America wants to be just like him.

On his Real Time monologue last week, Maher took aim at red state conservatives with an elitist view that unmasks what the left truly thinks of flyover state Americans.

And those arrogant, belittling portrayals provide a glimpse into the split currently underway in this nation.

"There are two Americas and it seems like one is where all the cool jobs are, where people drive Teslas and eat artisanal ice cream. We have orchestras and theater districts and world-class shopping. We have Chef Wolfgang Puck, they have Chef Boyardee.

Our roofs have solar panels. Theirs have last year's Christmas lights."

Maher opined that red state voters don't hate urban dwellers, "they want to be us."

Maher and his ilk -- many of whom are running for president under the Democratic banner -- know nothing about red state residents.

If Maher somehow thinks we rural folk would trade our pastoral lives for the urban sprawl, he knows nothing.

Bill, get it in your pointy little head, we have no desire whatsoever to be like you. Blue state America may have once been a nice place to visit but we have no yearning to live there.