The Left's vaccine hypocrisy

The left wants liberty for pregnant women but tells the rest of us to pound salt.

On Monday, lame-duck New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced, "Omicron is here, and it looks very transmissible." So, de Blasio, ignoring scientific evidence that current COVID-19 vaccines will not stop the variant from spreading, decreed all private sector workers in businesses of all sizes must be vaccinated by Dec. 27.

The mandate also applies to children as young as 5, who must take the vaccine to participate in school activities such as band or be taken to a restaurant or movie theater.

There will be no testing alternative, though the city says it will offer exemptions for valid religious or medical reasons, whatever that means.

A mayor who professes to defend bodily autonomy is doing the opposite, forcing everyone to take the shots, regardless of personal qualms. This is the same de Blasio who warned at a recent Brooklyn pro-abortion rights rally that "You cannot have your government attempt to take away your right to control your body. It cannot happen in America."

Well, it can, as long as you're something other than a childbearing female. Across the country, states and cities run by Democrats are imposing vaccine mandates.

At the same time, Democratic politicians, civil rights groups and their media allies are in a frenzy that the Supreme Court might allow states to restrict abortion. Congressional Democrats are even willing to pack the Supreme Court to stop it, a scheme most Americans oppose.

New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg slams abortion restrictions as "an infinitely more invasive form of biopolitical control" than mandatory vaccines. The View host Whoopi Goldberg (no relation except their shared hypocrisy on this issue) is OK with compulsory vaccines but when it comes to limiting access to abortion, she says, "How dare you?"

The pro-abortion rights American Civil Liberties Union sees "no civil liberties problem with requiring COVID-19 vaccines," calling mandates a "justifiable intrusion" because bodily autonomy "does not include the right to inflict harm on others."