The gift of Lieberman's example

"The light's gone from his eyes."

It was 2000, and Sen. Joseph Lieberman, a Democrat from Connecticut, was in full campaign mode. As Al Gore's vice-presidential nominee, Lieberman was preparing to debate Dick Cheney, but Lieberman's son, Matt, was worried about him. He said the words above to Lieberman's wife, Hadassah, who later used them as a wake-up call for her husband.

As Lieberman recounted in his 2011 book, "The Gift of Rest," Matt had been concerned that he was not sleeping, and maybe not praying, as he normally would. Matt had said, "His brain is all there, but his soul isn't coming through," Liberman wrote. "... It jolted me from my fatigue, and, I think, reconnected me to my soul."

Lieberman died on March 27. I find myself thinking about him late at night on Holy Thursday in a beautiful church, St. Vincent Ferrer, filled with Dominican friars at prayer. Rain and cold are not keeping pilgrims from stopping by in commemoration of the night before Jesus was crucified. Lieberman opened his book with a somewhat ridiculous story about shoes drenched by rain on a Friday night after a late budget vote at the Capitol. Capitol police offered him a ride — which he couldn't take because it was after sundown, and he was an Orthodox Jew.

A small thing, perhaps. But the small things tend to direct the bigger things. That's why Lieberman wrote a book about the joy of keeping Sabbath — to inspire people of all faiths, and even no faith, to pause on a regular basis.

Part of the beauty of Holy Week is that it reminds you that there are things more important than presidential elections. And in the rain, on Holy Thursday, I am thinking of Lieberman. Holy Thursday is about the Last Supper and the Eucharist, which started as a Passover meal. As a Christian, you'd have to be in denial not to feel a closeness to our elder brothers in faith on this occasion.