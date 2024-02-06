The Florida slavery smear

There have been so many poisonous and stupid lies about Florida since 2020, it's almost hard to keep track, but the latest may be the most outrageous.

As you might have heard thanks to the vice president of the United States, Florida allegedly wants to teach its students that slavery benefited slaves.

In reality, the Florida curriculum on slavery is extensive and includes pretty much everything you'd want a child to know about this enormity. The occasion for the Kamala Harris smear is one line that says, "Instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

This is not the first thing, or even the 19th, that you'd want students to learn about slavery, but it is also indisputably true.

No one is saying the enslaved "benefited" from slavery.

It's not an endorsement of slavery to point out that slaves looked for every crack in the system to try to improve themselves and gain some autonomy -- rather, it's an endorsement of the initiative and resilience of an oppressed people operating in the worst of circumstances.

We are supposed to believe that enslaved African Americans strained against their awful condition in every way -- learning to read, worshipping on their own, defying their masters when they could, creating an elaborate system of escape, but they never, ever learned a skill to their own benefit.

This is, of course, nonsense. The Advanced Placement African American Studies curriculum that Florida has rejected contains almost exactly the same language about skills as the state's curriculum -- without causing a firestorm of criticism.

Some of the most honored African American figures in our history took advantage of whatever ability they had, while enslaved, to improve themselves and learn. In Baltimore, Frederick Douglass famously became a ship caulker and brought in $6 to $9 a week, rightly resenting "the right of the robber" exercised by his owner, who took his earnings.