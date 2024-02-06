The fear factor

Donald Trump has gotten indicted yet again, and, as usual, most of the other Republican candidates have been sympathetic, if not outright deferential, to him.

It's another episode that raises the question: Can someone who is afraid of Trump defeat him?

Of all the advantages that Trump has in the competition for the 2024 Republican nomination -- immediate past president, ability to generate enormous media attention, etc. -- perhaps foremost among them is the fact that the other Republican candidates are afraid.

It's hard to think of anyone who has ever won a major-party nomination while showing fear, especially of someone else in the field.

A successful candidate might be careful around certain issues or constituencies, or back off an unpopular position. But being clearly scared by an opponent is something else, entirely. George W. Bush and John McCain might have hated or disdained each other in 2000, same with McCain and Mitt Romney in 2008, or Romney and Newt Gingrich in 2012. But no one was ever clearly, demonstrably afraid.

Until now.

When asked about Trump, most of the candidates might not actually lick their lips, or swallow hard or begin to blink faster, but you wouldn't be surprised if they did. Generally, they'll evade questions, reject the premise or revert to an answer that has been as carefully crafted as an official statement by one of the parties negotiating the Paris Peace Accords.

You can almost see them thinking:

Maybe he'll leave me alone.