The eclipse, and a full report on the animals

Eclipse viewers in Cape Girardeau were lucky. The clouds stayed away, and the view of totality, when it got pretty doggone dark, was unobstructed. That wasn't the case everywhere in the prime viewing path. What a disappointment it must have been, particularly for everyone who traveled some distance to see the eclipse.

We -- my wife and I, our older son from Boston and a friend from here in Cape Girardeau -- set up our viewing station in our driveway. This consisted of four lawn chairs, two umbrellas, lots of viewing devices and a sun hat for my wife. All of us are fair-skinned and susceptible to even small doses of direct sunlight. But there we were, like thousands of others, baking in the noonday sun like mad dogs.

Speaking of animals, Missy Kitty didn't seem to pay much attention to the eclipse. She was spooked by the man from the pest-control company who sprays quarterly for bugs and showed up Monday morning. This man is not Missy Kitty's best friend.

In addition, Missy Kitty has a new beau: a gorgeous gray/silver tiger-striped tom with gorgeous blue eyes. I call him Frank, in honor of Old Blue Eyes.

Frank and Missy Kitty seem to like each other's company. If one is sleeping at one end of the front porch, the other will likely be slumbering several feet away at the other end. There have been occasions, particularly late at night, when Frank serenades Missy Kitty. He could use a few lessons in vocalizing.

Meanwhile, we had hoped our son would get a glimpse of the deer that populate our surroundings. Sure enough, a fawn came into the backyard Monday after the eclipse. A while later, the fawn and its mother went across the street toward the hedge-protected area where the deer tend to hang out.

My wife had also seen, the day before, the resident neighborhood groundhog. It lumbered out of view before she could call the animal to anyone else's attention.