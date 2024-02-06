The dangerous consequences of Biden's border crisis

In mid-March, an illegal immigrant was arrested for viciously stabbing two people outside a laundromat in O'Fallon, Mo. It's just one of the many examples of the dangerous consequences of President Joe Biden's border crisis, which has turned every state into a border state. Unfortunately, Biden continues to ignore Americans' concerns and their demands for this administration to do what's necessary to end this crisis and make our border -- and communities -- safe again.

The most dangerous and deadly aspect of the border crisis is the massive amount of fentanyl -- the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45 -- that's flooding our towns and cities. Since Biden took office in January of 2021, more than 54,366 pounds of fentanyl, which is up to 50 times stronger than heroin, have been intercepted crossing American borders. But that doesn't paint the full picture. Federal officials estimate they are only intercepting 5-10% of what's smuggled into the U.S. There's no question that tough border policies are critical to stopping the flow of deadly drugs that are destroying our communities.

Biden's border crisis is also a major cause of concern when it comes to national security. More than 340 suspected terrorists have been caught trying to cross the border under Biden -- that's more than the entire four years of the Trump administration COMBINED. And since October, more than 20,000 Communist Chinese nationals have illegally crossed the border. What's even more concerning is that single adult males of military age make up the majority of these Chinese nationals. "That is a very scary prospect, we know that China does not like us, we know that we are in the crosshairs of China," said the president of the National Border Patrol Council, which represents Border Patrol agents nationwide.