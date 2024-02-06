The cult of 'Forever Low' interest rates had to end

Countless financial soothsayers and Wall Street wizards were once members of a curious cult. Their doctrine? The unshakable belief that interest rates had managed to find something resembling the fabled Fountain of Youth, leaving their numbers eternally low and never rising. The "Forever Low" brigade dismissed those of us who argued that high government debt was unsustainable and, partly because low repayment rates would not last forever, we should control spending.

Now, let's be clear. Predicting the economic future isn't like reading the morning weather forecast. Nevertheless, the certainty of the Forever Low cult felt a bit like confidently asserting that winter would never come to Alaska because June was particularly warm. Interest rates have historically fluctuated due to various economic factors. Somehow, many believed that the unprecedented period of declining and low rates over the past few decades had become the new normal, never to change much.

Every time someone would suggest that rates might increase in the future, and thus recommend a turn toward more fiscal discipline today, the Forever Low club would raise their eyebrows, smirk, and summarily dismiss such heresy. "That's quaint," they might imply before proceeding to tell us how wrong we were to have predicted inflation and higher rates after the 2008 financial crisis.

True enough, I was one of those who didn't understand that new Federal Reserve policy at the time meant that inflation would not, in fact, break out. I also didn't see coming the next 15 years of super-low rates alongside growing government indebtedness and a money supply steadily inflated through what seemed like permanent quantitative easing.

Yet I never felt it was wise to bet on rates remaining low as a justification for going further into debt. After all, even low rates on a growing amount of debt mean larger and larger interest payments. That in turn would mean that more of our revenue would have to be devoted to interest rather than spending on government programs that people value.

In a way, the curious cult's certainty was impressive. It's not every day we witness such unwavering confidence in the face of rising red ink. It was even more stunning during the pandemic, when we saw the national debt rise by $5 trillion over a mere two years. That included $2 trillion in March 2021 with no call for future austerity, a time when the economy was already recovering and inflation was thus significant.