The crisis that Democrats dare not mention

The Democratic National Convention portrayed an America suffering from every possible sort of malady -- except urban unrest.

Is the country going through a terrible pandemic? Yes. A punishing recession? Absolutely. Is our democratic system itself under threat? Of course. Is the planet about to be destroyed by inaction on climate change? Check. Are systemic racism, income inequality and corporate greed blighting our national life? Most definitely.

The Democrats put an accent on every disturbing development during the Trump years, but not on the disorder that has caused countless millions of dollars in property damage, killed and injured innocent people, and contributed to rising lawlessness in cities around the country.

About that, they maintained a discreet silence. Across four nights and eight hours of programming, no one mentioned it -- not the community activists, not the mayors or governors, not the former presidents and first ladies, and emphatically not the party's current nominees for president and vice president.

As far as the Democrats were concerned, recent events that have had a profound effect on urban communities -- places almost uniformly governed by Democratic mayors -- simply never happened.

The Biden campaign surely doesn't want to risk a discouraging word about anyone marching under the banner of Black Lives Matter for fear of alienating African American voters, yet the convention's portrayal of the protests seemed quite sincere. The left's narrative is that the George Floyd protests have, with very few exceptions, been peaceful and above reproach, and only haters could think otherwise. This abiding belief is impervious to all evidence to the contrary.

There have been riots in Minneapolis, New York City, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Philadelphia and Seattle, among other cities. Just a couple of weeks ago, looters ransacked stores in Chicago, and nightly riots are now part of the urban identity of Portland, Oregon.