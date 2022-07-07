The choice ahead

"The real question today is not when human life begins, but what is the value of human life?"

President Ronald Reagan asserted this on the 10th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, in his piece "Abortion and the Conscience of America." (It was first an unsolicited submission to The Human Life Review before it became a book with other commentaries.)

Even then it was clear that "we live at a time when some persons do not value all human life," Reagan wrote. "They want to pick and choose which individuals have value." And he wasn't even living at a time when assisted suicide was legal in some states, as it is now. But he already saw the desire to eliminate Down syndrome -- by eliminating babies with Down syndrome.

Reagan also shrewdly compared Roe to the Supreme Court's Dred Scott decision, which denied citizenship rights to African Americans, writing: "This is not the first time our country has been divided by a Supreme Court decision that denied the value of certain lives." He pointed out that Dred Scott "was not overturned in a day, or a year, or even a decade." He recalled that, "At first, only a minority of Americans recognized and deplored the moral crisis brought about by denying the full humanity of our Black brothers and sisters; but that minority persisted in their vision and finally prevailed. They did it by appealing to the hearts and minds of their countrymen, to the truth of human dignity under God."

Reagan wrote: "Every legislator, every doctor and every citizen needs to recognize that the real issue is whether to affirm and protect the sanctity of all human life, or to embrace a social ethic where some human lives are valued and others are not. As a nation, we must choose between the sanctity of life ethic and the 'quality of life' ethic."