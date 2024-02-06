The budget, line by line

What does "government" mean to you? If you think roads and bridges, you're right. If schools come to mind, you're right about that, too. Medicaid and health care for seniors and the disabled? Yes, that's a huge part of what government does. Incarcerating offenders is a function of government, but maintaining state parks and providing places for Missourians to hunt and fish is too. State government helps attract businesses to the state and also provides unemployment benefits for those who can't find a job. In fact, there are more than a dozen major departments of Missouri's government, each with its own duties and responsibilities. All told, nearly 54,000 Missourians are employed by the State of Missouri.

This week, I participated in reviewing the budgets for all of this and more. The Senate Appropriations Committee looked at 14 budget bills passed by the House of Representatives, considering every category of state spending. It was a daunting task, but one that's necessary for the Legislature to satisfy its sole constitutional obligation of passing a balanced state budget.

As the committee worked through the budget bills we made determinations to either approve the House's numbers or offer our own. Where we felt the House was spending too much, we cut back. If we felt the House short-changed an important program, we increased the appropriation. Sometimes we deferred to the governor's original request, and other times we expressed our own ideas. None of this is set in stone yet. The full Senate will have to vote on the committee's recommendations, and then differences between our budget and the bills passed by the House will need to be resolved. Once the two chambers agree on identical budget bills, we'll vote one last time and send the budget to the governor for his approval.

There were a lot of areas of agreement between the House and Senate budgets. Both chambers agree we should fully fund the foundation formula for K-12 classrooms and pay the state's share of school transportation costs. Both budgets increase funding for colleges and universities. Both fund Mo HealthNet coverage for pregnant women, senior citizens and the disabled. In fact, the two chambers agree on more lines of the budget than they disagree. There are some differences, however.