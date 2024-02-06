The Biden debacle waiting to happen

Mika Brzezinski, co-host of the MSNBC program "Morning Joe," is very cross with the White House staff.

It isn't, she believes, doing a good enough job protecting Joe Biden from the effects of being 80 years old and increasingly frail.

She insists that it needs "to clear a pathway" whenever he is walking somewhere, and make sure it is "there and telling him what's next" when he's at an event and going from Point A to Point B.

It's not clear what presidency Brzezinski has been watching, because it's not as though the White House staff is working Biden like a dog, or as though there isn't plenty of pointing and directing whenever Biden is out in public.

Axios reported a couple of months ago that "some White House officials say it's difficult to schedule public or private events with the president in the morning, in the evening, or on weekends." That does leave weekdays between about noon and 4 p.m., when most of his public events are scheduled.

Obviously, the problem isn't staff inattention or unawareness of the limitations of their boss, but the difficult balance involved in maintaining the image of Biden as a robust, fully in-control president of the United States, on the one hand, and in giving him the help he needs as someone who is visibly shaky on his feet and unsure of what to do with himself at public events, on the other.

To her credit, Brzezinski isn't denying Biden's infirmities -- as many Democrats do, at least in public -- so much as shifting the blame for them.

The latest discussion of Biden's age was occasioned by his use of King Charles as a bit of a crutch during a visit the other day, while the king had some difficulty negotiating Biden where he needed to go during an inspection of the Welsh Guards.