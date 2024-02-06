The beauty of billionaires in space

Rarely has stunning human achievement been greeted with as much churlishness as when Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos managed to fly or launch themselves into space.

There may be all sorts of legitimate grounds for criticizing billionaires, but attaining suborbital flight under their own power doesn’t seem one of them.

Branson and Bezos were mocked and criticized for not paying enough taxes, for being selfish and wasteful, for ignoring problems here on Earth, and so on.

Even by contemporary Twitter-driven standards, all of this is exceptionally stupid. It speaks of a contempt for human endeavor as such, and a casual disregard for a hugely promising new model of space exploration.

First of all, it’s not unusual for entrepreneurial pioneers to be obsessively consumed by the development of a new technology, and to want to partake of the glory of its rollout. One can only imagine what would have been said about prior instances.

Couldn’t Samuel Morse have been less of a showboat about it when he sent his famous message on the new telegraph line between Washington and Baltimore, “What hath God wrought?”

Wasn’t it incredibly selfish of Henry Ford to build racing cars early in his career, when winning automobile races does nothing to improve the human condition?

Why did the Wright brothers waste their time flying a plane at Kitty Hawk, when they could have focused on the abuses in the meatpacking industry instead?