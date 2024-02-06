The assault on religious freedom during COVID-19

During the course of the COVID-19 crisis, an ongoing, and very legitimate, national debate has continued about the wisdom of lockdowns.

The decision to shut down social and commercial activity in the name of health is itself arbitrary. Then, the decision to decide what to shut down and what not to shut down, what activities are more essential than others, adds more arbitrariness.

These decisions reflect the values and priorities of those with power who are making them. In our increasingly secular society, this is posing enormous problems and challenges for religious freedom.

Earlier this year, Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley in Nevada failed in its attempt to get the Supreme Court to rein in Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's order that arbitrarily clamps down more severely on churches than on gambling casinos.

Nevada's policy holds that restaurants, bars, casinos and gyms can operate at 50% capacity, while houses of worship are limited to a maximum of 50 people regardless of their capacity.

In a 5-4 vote, the court refused injunctive relief for Calvary Chapel.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh got to the heart of the matter in his dissent.

"Nevada's rules," wrote Kavanaugh, "reflect an implicit judgment that for-profit assemblies are important and religious gatherings are less so; that moneymaking is more important than faith during the pandemic."

But rather than the fight being over, it is continuing and picking up steam.

A few weeks ago, a federal-district court judge ruled in favor of Capitol Hill Baptist Church in its complaint against Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser's executive order prohibiting religious gatherings of over 100 people, indoors or outdoors.

The church, in its complaint and request for relief, noted that the mayor herself appeared and spoke at an outdoor gathering of "tens of thousands of people" in downtown Washington.