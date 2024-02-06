The animals in our lives, and how they amaze us

Spoiler alert: Today, this space is devoted to wildlife, and not-so-wild life, including a bit about our goofy cat, Missy Kitty.

Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

The deer

It’s hard to believe it was two years ago this week we moved from a house in a leafy, mature subdivision to a house in a beautifully landscaped retirement community.

In our subdivision house, we hated the marauding deer that ate just about anything we planted in the yard that wasn’t bigger than the deer themselves.

Those were the days when we spent gobs of money on deer repellents, deterrents and bright lights with motion detectors. None of it was effective, of course.

That’s when we were hearty advocates of an officially sanctioned deer-hunting season. Bow or rifle. Either one would do just fine

That’s when we warned of the perils of deer overpopulation in an urban setting. The deer would attract higher-ups in the food chain, which meant more coyotes, mountain lions and black bears. We could see them coming. Soon.

It’s amazing, then, to report to you that, after two years of residential retirement to a place where all the lawn care and landscaping are maintained by busy workers who keep the place in tiptop shape year around, we are buddies with the deer once more.

There are a few efforts here and there to grow summer blossoms and an occasional tomato plant with some success. But, for the most part, the deer are no longer our enemy. They have, once again, become cute creatures that delight us when they emerge from the thick hedge across the street.

Yes, retirement communities are full of deer. Why not? The neighborhood is quiet. There isn’t much traffic at all. And we haven’t seen a single rifle-toting hunter during our whole two years here. Sounds like a deer sanctuary to me.

Nowadays, my wife and I spot deer in our yard and say things like, “Oh, aren’t they cute,” and, “Look at the twin fawns. They look just like Bambi.”

On several occasions, we have seen four or more deer at one time. We humanize them by calling them a family: a buck, a doe and the twin fawns, still with their spots.

They come right up to one of our bedroom windows and leave nose prints on the panes. They are no more afraid of seeing us than we are of seeing them. It’s an arrangement that works to everyone’s satisfaction.

The owl and the bunny

Not all of nature’s displays around our house end well for everyone.