Thank you to our fallen military heroes

I was taught many lessons growing up that have served me well. One was to always say, ï¿½Thank you.ï¿½ Itï¿½s a lesson Iï¿½ve used all my life. Memorial Day is no exception. In fact, it is one of the most significant days to reflect and express a thankful heart.

People always confuse Veterans Day with Memorial Day. Veterans Day honors all who have served in the U.S. military. Memorial Day, however, is for paying tribute to those who died in service to the country. It is always fitting to thank everyone who has worn the uniform, and I do, yet those who gave it all, who gave their lives, have a unique place in my heart.

This is not the first time Iï¿½ve written about this, and it will not be the last because it is always appropriate to communicate gratitude to those who are no longer here to receive that gratitude. We do it anyway. Thatï¿½s what Monday was all about. Itï¿½s really what each day should be about because each day reveals another reason to be grateful to those who have died.

Americans are divided in so many directions. We disagree about so many things. We fight about almost everything ï¿½ from issues as serious as gun laws and immigration to silly debates over ï¿½Yannyï¿½ vs. ï¿½Laurel.ï¿½ Everyone has an opinion ï¿½ and, of course, everyone believes he or she is correct. This is neither likely to change, nor does it need to change because, as Americans, we get to have our own opinions and to vocalize them. We have privileges ï¿½ we call them ï¿½rightsï¿½ ï¿½ some nations cannot fathom, much less tolerate. As Americans, we get to express our perspectives while criticizing dissenters. How is this possible? Our heroes are willing to put everything on the line to secure and preserve those privileges/rights that epitomize America, the greatest nation on Godï¿½s earth. And some of those heroes have gone on before us.