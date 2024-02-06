Thank you for the honor of serving as your circuit judge

For the past five years, I have been privileged to serve the people of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry Counties as Circuit Judge of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. I am very grateful to Gov. Parson and the members of the Appellate Judicial Commission for the opportunity to continue my public service on the Missouri Court of Appeals.

As I transition to this new role, I want to thank the people of this area for their support and for the honor of serving as Circuit Judge. It seems just like yesterday that Kristi and I were knocking on doors throughout the 32nd Judicial Circuit -- everywhere from Perryville to Pocahontas to Leopold. We met so many wonderful people along the way -- and ate a lot of good food at all the church dinners! Some people shared deeply personal stories with us about their families' interactions with our justice system. I remember a few special moments when I knocked on someone's door to tell them I was running for judge and they asked me to pray with them. It was very humbling to see how much the people of our area care about our court system and the impact it has on people's lives.

I'm very grateful to all of the dedicated people I have worked with over the past five years. We have a wonderful group of judges, court staff, probation officers and attorneys in our area. They work hard every day to see that justice is done.