We’re always excited to welcome new businesses to the area. Fresh investments not only grow the economic pie but also create jobs and drive opportunities for continued development. However, equally vital is the retention and expansion of our existing economic base — a foundation that sustains long-term growth. A recent example highlights just how successful efforts in this area can be.
TG Missouri, a division of the Japanese automotive component manufacturer Toyoda Gosei, has announced a $97 million investment to expand its industrial park in Perryville. This expansion underscores the company's strong commitment to the Perryville community while creating a ripple effect of economic opportunity across the region and state. With a workforce of approximately 1,600 employees, many of whom reside outside Perryville, TG Missouri contributes significantly to the local economy. Its employees not only bolster Perryville but also support businesses in towns throughout Southeast Missouri, making the company's impact truly regional.
The investment will enable the facility to acquire new equipment and enhance automation, reinforcing its role as TG North America's primary location for producing steering wheels, airbags, and plastic trim components.
Perryville Mayor Larry Riney emphasized the global significance of this opportunity, noting that each chance for Perryville could also be an opportunity for other regions worldwide. This expansion underscores the town's strategic importance in Toyoda Gosei's global portfolio and industry presence.
As part of the expansion, TG Missouri has committed to maintaining at least 1,600 jobs in Perryville, where it is the largest employer. Robert Patrick, president of TG Missouri, highlighted the company's integral role in the local economy, providing jobs and contributing to the region's industrial growth. The focus on quality and innovation extends beyond products, aiming to support the community and enhance the quality of life for employees and their families.
The expansion aligns with outgoing Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's international trade mission efforts, which included a visit with Toyoda Gosei executives in Japan. Parson expressed excitement about TG Missouri's growth in Perryville, viewing it in part as a result of the state's trade missions designed to encourage such investments.
Crystal Jones, executive director of the Perry County Economic Development Authority, praised the investment as a testament to the strength of local leadership and employees. The retention of 1,600 jobs not only bolsters the local workforce but also contributes to the long-term economic success of Southeast Missouri.
TG Missouri clearly recognizes Perryville and Southeast Missouri as an excellent place for long-term business and investment. We, of course, share that sentiment and believe this region is well-positioned for continued growth and expansion. Kudos to everyone who has cultivated strong working relationships with TG, and to TG’s leadership for running a thriving company that plays a vital role in the global marketplace.
