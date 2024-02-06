We’re always excited to welcome new businesses to the area. Fresh investments not only grow the economic pie but also create jobs and drive opportunities for continued development. However, equally vital is the retention and expansion of our existing economic base — a foundation that sustains long-term growth. A recent example highlights just how successful efforts in this area can be.

TG Missouri, a division of the Japanese automotive component manufacturer Toyoda Gosei, has announced a $97 million investment to expand its industrial park in Perryville. This expansion underscores the company's strong commitment to the Perryville community while creating a ripple effect of economic opportunity across the region and state. With a workforce of approximately 1,600 employees, many of whom reside outside Perryville, TG Missouri contributes significantly to the local economy. Its employees not only bolster Perryville but also support businesses in towns throughout Southeast Missouri, making the company's impact truly regional.

The investment will enable the facility to acquire new equipment and enhance automation, reinforcing its role as TG North America's primary location for producing steering wheels, airbags, and plastic trim components.

Perryville Mayor Larry Riney emphasized the global significance of this opportunity, noting that each chance for Perryville could also be an opportunity for other regions worldwide. This expansion underscores the town's strategic importance in Toyoda Gosei's global portfolio and industry presence.