Taking government's boot off American-made energy

Record breaking gas costs. Double digit increases in utility bills. These are the painful consequences of President Joe Biden's pursuit of an energy strategy that rewards his wealthy environmentalist friends, allies and donors -- consequences that disproportionately hurt working-class Americans and small businesses. Whether it's killing the Keystone XL pipeline, stifling the creation of new refineries, or targeting U.S. energy with costly tax increases, Washington Democrats are directly responsible for creating the worst energy crisis in years. And at every step of the way, they have shown a complete disregard for all the pain their radical climate agenda is inflicting.

To build an economy that's strong, House Republicans made a Commitment to America that we would make our nation energy independent again and reduce gas prices. To fulfill our promise, the new House Republican majority passed the landmark H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, legislation I co-authored to put America back on the path to energy independence. We were energy independent under President Donald Trump, and we can be energy independent again with the right policies.

Our bill will help unleash American energy by stopping the Biden administration from blocking federal land and offshore lease sales for oil and gas development. In his effort to eliminate fossil fuels, Biden has prevented U.S. energy from taking advantage of the vast amount of oil and gas that's right in our backyard. In fact, no president since World War II leased fewer acres for oil-and-gas drilling offshore and on federal land in the first 19 months of their administration than Biden.