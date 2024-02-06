Take the challenge to find defiant joy

When was the last time you intentionally participated in something that would add joy to your life? When did you shun negativity in favor of the positive? Or do you see such conscious decisions as weird things weird people do? I invite you to take the challenges that were issued to me last week.

Last Monday was the first of a six-session study my friend Kristi is facilitating. It's called "Defiant Joy." One of the assignments we were given was to carve out 24 hours during which we spoke nothing negative at all. We were not to complain, grumble or criticize. We were, however, to speak words of joy and encouragement all day.

That seems rather simple, doesn't it? Of course, it doesn't. Let's be honest: How many of you would actually take on that challenge, much less succeed at it?

So did I succeed? Well, I wouldn't have gotten an A+, but I didn't fail. This exercise reminded me that being joyful is a decision. I must choose to focus on the positive. I must make a conscious effort to take control of what I say, which stems from what I allow myself to think. I already knew this to be true, but I saw it quite clearly last week.

See, if you know me, you're thinking, "Well, man, Adrienne! If anyone were to get an A+ on that assignment, it should be you. You work at home alone!" True. I do work at home, but I still engage with co-workers all day via technology, and I read, and I participate in social media, and I have neighbors, and I go to the grocery store and the list goes on. And y'all know there are a plethora of opportunities at Walmart alone to be negative!

But back to being home working: Like most people, I open my mouth to speak even when no one else is physically in the room. So my thoughts really jumped out at me throughout the 24 hours. Something negative would pop into my mind periodically. So one of my greatest take-aways from this experiment was to guard my thoughts; they eventually become my words, which eventually become my reality -- negative or positive, joyful or joy killers. I'm a rather joyful kind of person. Those who spend time with me will tell you that. I naturally veer to the positive, but I learned that there's still work to be done.