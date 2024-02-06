Ta-Nehisi Coates is a moral idiot

The celebrated author Ta-Nehisi Coates is not reliable regarding things he's spent considerable time thinking about here in the U.S., so it's presumably a mistake to put much stock in his newly formed opinions about matters he barely knows anything about.

He proved as much in an interview about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict the other day on "Democracy Now!"

At the outset, Coates announced his opposition to "complexity" and "complication", and left little doubt about his sincerity in that regard with a preposterous depiction of Israel as a direct descendant of the Jim Crow South.

If Coates weren't simply retailing the familiar left-wing critiques of Israel, his belief that there's nothing to learn on the ground in the Middle East that he doesn't already know from reading about the failure of Reconstruction might qualify as a highhanded form of "Orientalism".

Coates makes much of a checkpoint that he encountered on a trip to Israel and the West Bank a few months ago in the West Bank city of Hebron. He says his Palestinian guide couldn't proceed down a certain street, but Coates was allowed to pass after an Israeli guard ascertained that his grandparents were Christian.

It's hard to say much about this incident without knowing more. It is certainly true, though, that Hebron has more checkpoints than other West Bank cities.

Why?

Well, Coates doesn't mention that Hebron is one of the four holy cities of Judaism. Or that there was a pogrom there in 1929 that led to the evacuation of the Jewish population. Or that a small community of Jews has returned to the city.

Without the Israeli security, the community likely wouldn't survive. Is that what Coates wants?

Oh, sorry -- complications. We've been told that they're unnecessary.