Supreme Court poised to strike down racial preferences

Lawsuits against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are exposing the crude and dehumanizing racial sorting that goes on in the admissions offices at elite universities.

The application form asks young people to check a box identifying themselves as either "(1) Asian, (2) Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, (3) Hispanic, (4) White, (5) African American or (6) Native American." White Hispanics with ancestors from Spain are lumped in with Central American immigrants. The Black child of a Harvard-trained doctor or diplomat checks the same box as a Black applicant living in a homeless shelter. The Asian category absurdly covers 60% of the world's population, from China to Japan to India.

Applicants who mark Hispanic or African American win acceptance with test scores and grades far below what whites or Asians, on average, need to get in, according to data presented to the court.

Broad categories are appropriate for sorting zoo animals — reptiles over here, mammals over there — but it's no way to recognize the humanity and individual merit of college applicants.

On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court justices grilled the Harvard and UNC attorneys. The questions indicate the Court is likely to outlaw using race to determine who is accepted.

Universities could still consider the achievements of applicants who convey in their personal essay or interviews that they have overcome hardships related to their race. Patrick Strawbridge, a lawyer for Students for Fair Admissions, which brought the lawsuits, explained what SFFA objects to is the consideration of "race by itself."

Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman objected that while race is sometimes the determining factor on who gets into Harvard, other times being "an oboe player in a year in which the Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra needs an oboe player" will tip a student in. Chief Justice John Roberts instantly shot back, "We did not fight a civil war about oboe players."

The left objects that outlawing racial preferences will be yet another departure from precedent. Not true. The precedent is Grutter v. Bollinger, a 2003 ruling that upheld the use of race at the University of Michigan Law School. But Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who wrote the Grutter opinion, anticipated that racial preferences would be temporary and unneeded in 25 years.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked the Harvard and UNC lawyers repeatedly, "When is your sunset?" They had no answer. They have no intention of ending racial preferences voluntarily.