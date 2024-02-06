Stephen Limbaugh Sr., back in Cape, shares wisdom

You won’t find many people of note more unassuming, yet fascinating, than Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr.

Limbaugh, 91, moved back to his hometown of Cape Girardeau on June 1 after four decades as a federal judge and attorney in St. Louis.

In 1983, Limbaugh was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to the U.S. District Court for both the Eastern and Western Districts of Missouri. He served until July 31, 2008, when his son Stephen Limbaugh Jr., appointed by President George W. Bush, assumed the judgeship. Federal statute prevents father and son from serving on the same court.

Since 2008, Limbaugh has worked as an attorney at Armstrong Teasdale in St. Louis focusing on arbitration, mediation, estate planning and testifying as an expert witness on legal malpractice cases. He now focuses on these areas at the Limbaugh Firm in Cape Girardeau, which is where I met him Wednesday afternoon.

As he entered the firm’s library where I waited, Limbaugh pointed out the books on the shelves. Lawyers today, he said, don’t use the hard copies very often. They pull up the information digitally. But Limbaugh still finds the books useful. The library certainly made for an impressive photo background as Southeast Missourian photographer Ben Mathews convinced Limbaugh to pose. It took some convincing, but Limbaugh agreed.

Rush H. Limbaugh, Stephen Limbaugh Sr.’s father, worked until he died at age 104. And like his father, for whom the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau is named, Limbaugh has every intention to continue his legal work.

Common sense goes long way

Reviewing the archived Southeast Missourian stories about Limbaugh, I started to notice a trend. When asked, “What makes a good judge?” Limbaugh would find a way to include something about “common sense.”

Thirty-five years later, the answer varied somewhat but still carried the theme.

“A good general background,” Limbaugh told me. “I think it’s nice if you can have a liberal arts education background so you know a little smattering of science, mathematics, literature, athletics, music. Just have that nice knowledge. And your ability to be objective. And that’s impossible sometimes, in today’s world especially. If you have that and the ability to talk on your feet or talk sitting down.”

He noted his father once said, “To be a good lawyer, you spend two thirds of the time practicing law and one third thinking.”

Former federal Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. poses for a portrait Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Limbaugh Law Firm in Cape Girardeau. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

It wasn’t the only thing he learned from his father, who grew up very poor but wealthy is wisdom.

“Hard work, independence and objectivity,” Limbaugh listed as things he learned from Rush H. Limbaugh. “Willing to listen to other people’s points of view. In other words, willing to listen, instead of what lawyers mostly do — talk. Listen some, you learn from it.”

A good work ethic, Limbaugh said, is also an important component to being a good judge.

The most challenging part of being a judge to Limbaugh? Sending people to the penitentiary.

“It’s gotten to be a mill. One of the things now, and it’s worse now than when I was there … the U.S. attorneys’ policy is to file more gun cases than was ordinarily filed. Most of those could have gone to the state courts. I think they’re filing them because the public demand is such that these people be taken off the street. And the feds can do it quicker and simpler than the state courts can. They’re really overloading the criminal system in the federal court,” he said.

But there’s no easy solution. It’s just the facts of where we are in society, he said.

Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson interviews former federal Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Limbaugh Law Firm in Cape Girardeau. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Becoming a judge

Limbaugh said he received one phone call from President Ronald Reagan from Air Force One informing him he had been nominated for district judge. Other than briefly meeting the Gipper at a social gathering, that was his only communication with the commander in chief.

These days, the confirmation hearings for judges have turned into TV dramas. Limbaugh said his, however, was somewhat anti-climatic.

“I was a little disappointed because I don’t think I was interrogated more than 15 to 20 minutes at the most,” Limbaugh said. “The guy after me was named Pasco Bowman, and he was the dean of the law school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He had been a professional educator all his life. He was a Reagan appointee as a purported conservative academician. And so they really went after him.”

Limbaugh, not so much. Even the ultra-liberal Ted Kennedy was “very cordial,” Limbaugh added.

“They ordinarily do not waste a lot of time with district judges,” he said. “They are more concerned with courts of appeal and the Supreme Court.”