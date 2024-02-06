State primary caregiver bills put children's health first

To a child, a parent is everything. A parent is a child's financial and emotional support, and most importantly, the person who makes a child feel safe, valued, and wanted. And although parents may make mistakes, in their child's eyes, a parent is a hero.

Now, imagine a parent abruptly disappearing from a child's life. When children lose a parent because of a parent's mistakes, they do not see the law, the justice system, or the theories behind the incarceration -- they simply lose a parent. The source of support and the guidance they received from their parent has vanished, and their lives are now clouded with uncertainty.

As students, we have worked with the nonprofit Missouri Appleseed throughout this academic year at Saint Louis University School of Law to advocate for community-based sentences for primary caregivers convicted of nonviolent offenses. We have met individuals who lost their parents when they were children due to incarceration. Several individuals brave enough to speak about their experiences discussed suffering from financial burdens, mental health issues, food insecurity, and homelessness, among other devastating effects of parental incarceration. One individual's quote particularly stuck out:

"When you lock up a primary caregiver, you lock up a whole family."

Their stories are not unique. More than 5 million children in the United States have experienced parental incarceration.