State of the city address -- part 1: Public safety

Over my past year as mayor, most of my meetings and discussions with citizens, staff and the city council revolve around three comprehensive issues: public safety, infrastructure and economic development. All three are so interconnected and important to the success of our city that they demand equal focus. My annual state of the city message will come to you in three parts over the next few months, taking a deep look into each issue.
I start here with public safety.
First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude for our professional, dedicated public safety employees and officers who work hard every day to keep our community safe.
The police department is also committed to reviving community initiatives like the Neighborhood Roll Call and Coffee with a Cop, with the goal of establishing better connections with our community. Likewise, many citizens have engaged in neighborhood initiatives and discussions. This spirit of collaboration and unity in tackling difficult problems makes Cape Girardeau a better place, and I commend our city employees and citizens alike for their obvious passion for this city.
It's important to reflect on the achievements in public safety while acknowledging our challenges in maintaining a secure and thriving community. Highlights of achievements made this year include:
All this and more has been done to ensure the well-being of our residents and our public safety officers. The city council and staff continue an ongoing focus on possible improvements while addressing the complex issues that affect public safety in our city:
Certain landlords and properties see the lion's share of nuisance complaints and crime. The city has begun addressing these issues in numerous ways:
Public safety is any government's primary responsibility to its citizens. Together with the community and law enforcement, the city has achieved some significant benchmarks and important investments in enhancing public safety. Still, we recognize there is more to be done.
Lastly, I will note that according to a recent Missouri Chamber of Commerce poll, two-thirds of 600 CEOs across the state believe Missouri's rising crime rate is impacting the state's economic competitiveness. As we move forward, we must recognize the broader impact of public safety on our city's infrastructure and economic development. A safe and secure community is fundamental to attracting businesses, promoting investment, and enhancing the quality of life for all residents.
I look forward to sharing further updates on infrastructure and economic development in the coming months.
Stacy Kinder is the mayor of Cape Girardeau.
