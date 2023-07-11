State of the city address -- part 1: Public safety

Over my past year as mayor, most of my meetings and discussions with citizens, staff and the city council revolve around three comprehensive issues: public safety, infrastructure and economic development. All three are so interconnected and important to the success of our city that they demand equal focus. My annual state of the city message will come to you in three parts over the next few months, taking a deep look into each issue.

I start here with public safety.

First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude for our professional, dedicated public safety employees and officers who work hard every day to keep our community safe.

The police department is also committed to reviving community initiatives like the Neighborhood Roll Call and Coffee with a Cop, with the goal of establishing better connections with our community. Likewise, many citizens have engaged in neighborhood initiatives and discussions. This spirit of collaboration and unity in tackling difficult problems makes Cape Girardeau a better place, and I commend our city employees and citizens alike for their obvious passion for this city.

It's important to reflect on the achievements in public safety while acknowledging our challenges in maintaining a secure and thriving community. Highlights of achievements made this year include:

Drops in some of the most serious crimes committed, such as homicide, assaults and robbery. Visit the city's police department website for the most up-to-date statistics.

Continued investments in technology such as ShotSpotter gunfire detection and license plate readers that better enable law enforcement to find evidence and wanted individuals.

The FY 2024 salary plan for the city has an annual starting pay for police officers of $44,512. This brings the total compensation package, including benefits, to a value of $66,337 for starting officers, which is comparable to or better than surrounding municipalities. Following an unprecedented wage increase of 11.7% in FY 2023, the FY 2024 budget includes a general wage increase of 3% for all city employees.

Continued investment in three-year signing bonuses to buttress recruitment across all departments.

In 2022, city staff created a revised pay plan for all employees. The plan includes a 5% step increase for all public safety employees for every four years of employment. All other employees earn this step increase every five years. Due to earlier retirement eligibility for public safety employees, this structure should more fairly address the unique career issues of our public safety employees, and it is an important benefit not found everywhere.

New positions added to Cape PD in nuisance abatement, evidence collection and technical support. Nuisance has been moved back to the Cape PD from development services, where our police officers can best deal with municipal and criminal nuisance issues.

A grant was co-awarded to Cape PD and Community Counseling Center that brings in mental health co-responders to assist in mental health interventions. This program is already assisting our officers to provide citizens with the right help quickly. It has been beneficial in assisting homeless community members.

This year's budget includes nearly $60,000 to address health and wellness support for our public safety employees. This funding demonstrates a proactive approach to safeguarding our employees' well-being while promoting retention, enhancing performance and fulfilling the city's responsibility towards its dedicated workforce.

All this and more has been done to ensure the well-being of our residents and our public safety officers. The city council and staff continue an ongoing focus on possible improvements while addressing the complex issues that affect public safety in our city: