Standing with Israel

On Oct. 7, barbaric Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel and committed the worst Jewish massacre since the Holocaust. Over a thousand civilians -- mothers, fathers, children, grandparents and babies -- were murdered in cold blood by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists. One of the victims was Missourian Deborah Matias; she and her husband, Shlomi, were murdered while shielding their 16-year-old son from gunfire. My heart goes out to each and every one of the families who are mourning the loss of a loved one.

Israel is one of our strongest allies and closest friends. The nation -- a beacon of freedom in the Middle East -- has every right to do what it needs to ensure the safety of its citizens and make sure something like this never happens again. Whether it's providing weapons, aid or intelligence, the U.S. must make sure Israel has the resources to accomplish its mission.

Make no mistake: the vast majority of Americans and their leaders in Congress support Israel's right to defend itself. Yet as we've seen at college campuses, Times Square and rallies in cities in America and across the globe, there are some who not only blame Israel for the atrocities committed by these terrorists, but even celebrate the barbaric slaughter of innocent people. For example, chapters of groups like Black Lives Matter and Palestinian organizations on college campuses have depicted paragliders on their propaganda -- an image specifically celebrating Hamas terrorists who descended into a music festival filled with Israeli youth and massacred more than 260 innocent civilians. Anyone who has shared these sickening images should be disqualified from helping to decide the future of the Middle East.

Jews in the U.S. and across the world should not have to live in fear that they will be harassed, attacked or murdered because of their religious beliefs. Hamas' terrorism should be a wake-up call to the too many Americans who have grown complacent about supporting Israel. We share a bond that runs deeper than political ties, and we must do all we can to support our friend in this time of need.