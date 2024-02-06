Standing for life

January 22 marks the 50th anniversary since the Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade. This somber anniversary provides so many Missourians the opportunity to rededicate ourselves to fighting for the unborn. 2022 was a momentous year for those of us who believe life is a precious miracle from God.

Back in June, the Supreme Court delivered one of the most significant pro-life victories in our nation's history. The court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization made clear that the Constitution gives the people, acting through their elected representatives, the freedom to answer the question of when life begins -- not unelected judges. It was truly a game-changing moment in the decadeslong fight to preserve life.

But make no mistake: our fight is not over. Washington Democrats are determined to force their abortion on-demand agenda on communities across the nation. You can rest assured that the Republican-led House of Representatives will not back down from this fight.

One of the very first bills passed by the new Republican House majority was the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. This legislation requires health care professionals who are present when a baby survives an attempted abortion to provide the same degree of care that would reasonably be given to any other infant born alive at the same age, and ensure the child is immediately admitted to a hospital. Unsurprisingly, not a single House Democrat voted in favor of this lifesaving legislation.